Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 407.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

