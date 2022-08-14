Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 67,763 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 2.2 %

SNPS stock opened at $385.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $386.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.33 and its 200-day moving average is $311.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.