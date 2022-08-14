Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 5,741 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,883 shares of company stock worth $6,737,651. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $189.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $189.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

