Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475,009 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

SO stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

