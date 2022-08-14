Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

NYSE USB opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

