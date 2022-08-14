Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $351.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.12. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.