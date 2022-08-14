Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $704.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $661.81 and a 200 day moving average of $691.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,482 shares of company stock worth $3,125,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.31.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

