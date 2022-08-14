Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.60 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 203,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

