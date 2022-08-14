Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 139,633 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,725,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of AECOM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

AECOM Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACM opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

