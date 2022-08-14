Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,868,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of Coupa Software worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

