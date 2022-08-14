Commerce Bank Sells 608 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,224,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $154,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 338,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,472 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

