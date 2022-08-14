Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $408,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 475,017 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AERI stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More

