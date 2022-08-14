OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.07% of Mistras Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 929,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mistras Group by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 115,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 101,719 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE MG opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mistras Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.