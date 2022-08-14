OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $206,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SLV opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.