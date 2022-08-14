Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $9,243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $9,118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

