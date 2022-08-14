OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HEI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $161.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $164.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

