OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 131 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.7 %

DORM opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DORM. Stephens reduced their target price on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.