Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.