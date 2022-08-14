Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

