Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $158.10 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $158.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

