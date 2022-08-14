Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,909 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Waters worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $335.23 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

