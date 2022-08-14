Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.02.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

