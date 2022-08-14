Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,656 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.88.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

