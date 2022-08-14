Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

