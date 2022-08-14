Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Align Technology worth $38,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $289.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

