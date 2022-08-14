Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.65 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $174,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $401.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.94. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.