Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of FOX worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% in the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after buying an additional 623,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 647,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.96. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

