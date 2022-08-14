Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,103 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Generac by 2,123.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Insider Activity

Generac Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $280.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.