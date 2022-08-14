Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

