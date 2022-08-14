Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

TRMB opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

