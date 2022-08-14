Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,231 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 73,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

