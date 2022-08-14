Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Leidos Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

