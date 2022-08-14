Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $39.79 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 485,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of BRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 372,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.79 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

