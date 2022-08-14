Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.66 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of American Financial Group worth $43,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in American Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.