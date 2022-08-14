Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $172.48 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

