Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,999 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ONEOK worth $40,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,931,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,420,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in ONEOK by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.35 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

