State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of State Street worth $39,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $74.93 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

