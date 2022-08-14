Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

