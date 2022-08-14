Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 30,744 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,790,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,176,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,581,000 after acquiring an additional 450,308 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,572,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $94.77 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

