Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Lennar worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LEN opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

