Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

COO stock opened at $334.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

