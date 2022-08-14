Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,677 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.