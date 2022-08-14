American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.25 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

