Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after acquiring an additional 675,785 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 28.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 592,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 502,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.