Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $19,567,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

LW stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.