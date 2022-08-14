Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GL opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

