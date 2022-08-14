Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

