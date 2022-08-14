Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.