Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 589,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 1.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.