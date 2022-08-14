Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

